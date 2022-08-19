Surprise! Fife dancer reveals she's going to the Dance School of Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anoushka Keating started at the school, based in Knightswood in Glasgow, this week, and joins a number of other dancers who previously trained at the Yvonne Gray Dance Studio in Cupar.

But she kept dance school principal Yvonne Gray in the dark until she knew for certain that she’d secured her place.

Yvonne said: “Anoushka surprised me last term by revealing that she had been for an audition for entry at second year level at the Dance School of Scotland – and had been successful.

“She decided to keep it quiet in case she didn’t get a place, but she was delighted to have been offered the opportunity to join the second year students.”

Also starting at the Dance School of Scotland this week is Freya Martin (12), from Cupar, who joins the school in first year.

They are following in the dance steps of several previous students who trained at the Yvonne Gray Dance Studios.

“As well as Anoushka and Freya, there are another five of our previous pupils, so that’s a total of seven students who have trained here who are now at The Dance School of Scotland,” said a proud Yvonne.

“We are very excited for the future of these young stars who are all very hopeful of carving out careers in the dance world.

“They follow in the footsteps of many other dancers who previously trained at the Yvonne Gray Dance Studios and then the Dance School of Scotland.

“Currently, we have Edward Wade just finishing a run as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats, and Joshus Clark, who is appearing in South Pacific at the moment.

“The opportunities in front of these children are very exciting, and everyone at the studios wishes them all the very best in their continued studies.”