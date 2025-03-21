Teenage Fanclub drummer brings new exhibition of artwork to Fife venue
Francis Macdonald presents Still Lifes - an eclectic range of portraits including Bob Dylan, Michael Marra and actress Kathy ‘Nora Batty’ Staff - at the Fire Station Creative in Dunfermline from April 3-27.
The exhibition marks a return to the Kingdom for Norman after his first solo work “Everyday Art” at Abbot House, Dunfermline as part of the 2023 Outwith Festival.
The talented musician, who composes for film and television, has taken an active interest in visual art since January 2022. Using pencil, ink, charcoal and oil pastel, he draws every day and shares his work on-line.
He said: “I take inspiration from all sorts of people - Quentin Blake, Willie Sutherland, Rembrandt…and Scottish Colourist JD Fergusson who encouraged burgeoning artists to ‘never correct a sketch, just make another.’”
Still Lifes also includes studies of his pet dog, SITA ,who was rescued from the streets of Romania in 2020.
Ian Moir, director of Fire Station Creative says, “I was impressed by Francis’s talent when I first met him over two years ago. His work is playful and personal, delicate and sincere. His first show was a runaway success, so I expect our venue, which is much larger, to amplify the experience for visitors.
“This is an extremely talented individual, dedicated to the medium of drawing and painting. He captures his own dog alongside icons of Western culture with a unique style that keeps you continually engaged.”
The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday each week.
