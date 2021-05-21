Textile artist appeal for Scottish Linen for project telling history of Fife town

The community project in Inverkeithing Heritage: ‘Stitches in Time’ will tell key stories from Inverkeithing’s fascinating and extraordinary past.

Nikkita is particularly looking for Fife linen and fabric produced in the last linen factory in Scotland, P Greig in Kirkcaldy, which has just ceased production and closed down.

She is looking for anyone who has rolls of Scottish linen hidden away to donate them or sell them to help her produce the panels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Textile artist Nikkita Morgan is on the lookout for Scottish Linen to use in an interpretive project to tell the history of Inverkeithing.

Nikkita is passionate about her art, and about teaching stitching techniques and anyone who would like to be involved in the project does not need to have any experience in sewing. She hopes the scheme will attract people with enthusiasm, curiosity and a passion for their place.

The artwork will be a composite work, with local people contributing ideas, and stitching individual parts of the final artwork.

The finished piece will hang in Inverkeithing’s historic Town House as part of the Inverkeithing Regeneration Scheme. The project is generously funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, and Fife Council. This community textile project attracted additional funding as a coastal community, through Crown Estate Scotland. Fife Historic Buildings Trust are delivering the 5-year Inverkeithing Heritage Regeneration project on behalf of Fife Council.

If you have any fabric Nikkita could use, or if you are interested in getting involved, please email Nikkita Morgan, at: [email protected].

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.