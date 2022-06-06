He will be the first to receive the honour for almost 70 years.

Nicklaus won two of his Open titles at St Andrews, and last competed at the Home of Golf in 2005.

The Golden Bear is one of a number of golfing greats being honoured at the landmark anniversary championships in July.

Jack Nicklaus celebrates winning the 1978 British Open at St Andrews (Pic: TSPL)

He will be made Honorary Citizen by The Royal Burgh of St Andrews Community Council - while Lee Trevino, José María Olazábal, Catriona Matthew, Sir Bob Charles and Sandy Lyle will receive honorary degrees from the University of St Andrews in recognition of their achievements and outstanding service to the game.

They will join an illustrious roll of St Andrews’ honorary graduates which includes Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Seve Ballesteros, Peter Alliss, Sir Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomerie, Peter Thomson, Gary Player and Padraig Harrington.

The presentations will take place in the town’s Younger Hall, followed by a public procession through St Andrews which is expected to draw huge crowds.

Winner Jack Nicklaus holding the Claret Jug, acknowledges the applause of the crowd at St Andrews in July 1978 (Pic: TSPL)

Well-known St Andrews golfer John Devlin will pay tribute on behalf of the town, and honorary citizenship will be bestowed in the form of a scroll presented by the Provost of the Royal Burgh of St Andrews Community Council.

Nicklaus, who said he was “deeply honoured’ by the invitation, will give a short speech of acceptance.

He becomes the first person to be made an Honorary Citizen of St Andrews - the equivalent of the Freedom of the City - since Bobby Jones in 1958.

He will be one of only three US citizens to have received this honour, the other being Benjamin Franklin in 1759.

Nicklaus, who won 117 professional tournaments, including a record 18 major championships received an honorary doctorate from St Andrews University in 1984, and, in 1990, he was invited to become one of the few honorary members of the R&A.