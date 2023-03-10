Film crews have set up ready to begin shooting scenes in the heart of the university town. Several roads have been closed.

What is being filmed in St Andrews?

While no details have been confirmed, speculation is rife that the scenes are for the eagerly awaited final series of The Crown, focusing on the romance of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, who met while studying at the University of St Andrews in 2001.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on their return to St Andrews for the university's 600th anniversary celebrations in 2011.

Filming is set to take place around North Street and The Scores until March 17.

Casting call for extras

Earlier this year, a casting call went out for what was billed as "one of the world's biggest TV shows."

The appeal came from Extra People and offered up to £250 per day to be part of a crowd scene.

The Crown has been one of Netflix’ biggest hits as it presents a dramatised version of the life and times of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

Her death in September saw filming of the last season paused.

It has featured a host of star names including Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, and Olivia Coleman.

What do we know about the next series of The Crown on Netflix?

Last autumn, Netflix announced two unknown actors had been cast as William - 16-year-old Rufus Kampa will play the 15-year old Prince, and 21-year-old Ed McVey will portray him in his later teenage years. Meg Bellamy, 19, will portray Kate.

St Andrews is no stranger to film crews, most recently featuring in the hit ITV series Karen Pirie based on the novels of Val McDermid.

