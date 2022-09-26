Sophie Curran, 11, delivered the book after organising the tribute alongside a classmate.

The P7 pupil visited every class at East Wemyss Primary School to record tributes to the late monarch after hearing of her passing.

Sophie with her book of remembrance for The Queen

Sophie and her dad,Stephen, were en route to see the ABBA Voyage virtual concert when Sophie revealed she had created the book – something that came as a surprise to him.

He said: “I didn’t even know about it to be honest with you. This was just such a selfless act - I was blown away by it and very proud of my daughter”.