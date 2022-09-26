News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The Queen: Fife schoolgirl delivers book of remembrance to Buckingham Palace

An East Wemyss Primary School pupil has delivered a special book of remembrance to Buckingham Palace following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

By Callum McCormack
Monday, 26th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 12:31 pm

Sophie Curran, 11, delivered the book after organising the tribute alongside a classmate.

The P7 pupil visited every class at East Wemyss Primary School to record tributes to the late monarch after hearing of her passing.

Read More

Read More
Andy Bonnes: Fife man reported missing in August is traced
Sophie with her book of remembrance for The Queen

Most Popular

Sophie and her dad,Stephen, were en route to see the ABBA Voyage virtual concert when Sophie revealed she had created the book – something that came as a surprise to him.

He said: “I didn’t even know about it to be honest with you. This was just such a selfless act - I was blown away by it and very proud of my daughter”.

Unfortunately, protocol dictated that they weren’t able to leave the book at the palace gates alongside the floral tributes, but they were able to leave it at the Palace gardens.

Elizabeth IIFife