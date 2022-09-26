The Queen: Fife schoolgirl delivers book of remembrance to Buckingham Palace
An East Wemyss Primary School pupil has delivered a special book of remembrance to Buckingham Palace following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Sophie Curran, 11, delivered the book after organising the tribute alongside a classmate.
The P7 pupil visited every class at East Wemyss Primary School to record tributes to the late monarch after hearing of her passing.
Most Popular
Sophie and her dad,Stephen, were en route to see the ABBA Voyage virtual concert when Sophie revealed she had created the book – something that came as a surprise to him.
He said: “I didn’t even know about it to be honest with you. This was just such a selfless act - I was blown away by it and very proud of my daughter”.
Unfortunately, protocol dictated that they weren’t able to leave the book at the palace gates alongside the floral tributes, but they were able to leave it at the Palace gardens.