These 51 Fife churches and halls are at risk of closure in a major shake-up

Congregations have just days left to respond to a draft report sent out by the Church of Scotland which contains the radical proposals.

It says the number of buildings, and ministers, cannot be maintained.

A total of 51 could now be disposed of by the church, including some historic places of worship.

The proposals represent the biggest shake up in generations

The full list of possible closures:

Kirkcaldy cluster:

Viewforth Church

Viewforth Hall

Levenmouth cluster:

Buckhaven Church and Hall

Kennoway Hall

Windygates Church

Windygates Hall

Burntisland and Kinghorn cluster:

Burntisland Church

Kinghorn – Kirk by the Sea

Cupar cluster:

Ceres

Kemback

Cupar Old Church

Monimail

Dairsie

Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly cluster:

Kinglassie

Auchtertool Church

Trinity Crossgates Church

Trinity Crossgates Hall

Dunfermline town cluster:

Dunfermline North Church

St Leonard’s Church and Halls

Kingseat

West Fife cluster:

Carnock

Culross Abbey - Historic

Saline Church

East Neuk cluster:

Crail Church

Arncroach Hall

Carnbee Church

Pittenweem Church

Pittenweem Church Hall

Elie Church

Kinconquhar Church

St Monans Church

Toll Green Hall

Largo Church

The Stables

Largoward Church

Kingsbarns Church and Halls

Kilrenny Church

Eden Tay cluster:

Stathmiglo

Falkland Church

Kettle Church and Hall

Ladybank Church and Hall

Newburgh Church

Glenrothes cluster:

Markinch Hall

Thornton Church

North Fife cluster:

Balmerino Church

Balmerino Hall

Wormit Church and East Hall

Creich Church

Forth Valley cluster:

North Queensferry Church

North Queensferry Church Hall