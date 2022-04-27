These 51 Fife churches and halls are at risk of closure in a major shake-up

Congregations have just days left to respond to a draft report sent out by the Church of Scotland which contains the radical proposals.
It says the number of buildings, and ministers, cannot be maintained.
A total of 51 could now be disposed of by the church, including some historic places of worship.
The full list of possible closures:
Kirkcaldy cluster:
Viewforth Church
Viewforth Hall
Levenmouth cluster:
Buckhaven Church and Hall
Kennoway Hall
Windygates Church
Windygates Hall
Burntisland and Kinghorn cluster:
Burntisland Church
Kinghorn – Kirk by the Sea
Cupar cluster:
Ceres
Kemback
Cupar Old Church
Monimail
Dairsie
Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly cluster:
Kinglassie
Auchtertool Church
Trinity Crossgates Church
Trinity Crossgates Hall
Dunfermline town cluster:
Dunfermline North Church
St Leonard’s Church and Halls
Kingseat
West Fife cluster:
Carnock
Culross Abbey - Historic
Saline Church
East Neuk cluster:
Crail Church
Arncroach Hall
Carnbee Church
Pittenweem Church
Pittenweem Church Hall
Elie Church
Kinconquhar Church
St Monans Church
Toll Green Hall
Largo Church
The Stables
Largoward Church
Kingsbarns Church and Halls
Kilrenny Church
Eden Tay cluster:
Stathmiglo
Falkland Church
Kettle Church and Hall
Ladybank Church and Hall
Newburgh Church
Glenrothes cluster:
Markinch Hall
Thornton Church
North Fife cluster:
Balmerino Church
Balmerino Hall
Wormit Church and East Hall
Creich Church
Forth Valley cluster:
North Queensferry Church
North Queensferry Church Hall
St Fillans Church in Aberdour