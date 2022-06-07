These Fife businesses were honoured in Scottish Food & Drink Awards

Their produce featured among 141 products which made it on to the shortlist ahead of the final at The Corinthian Club, Glasgow, at the end of the month.

To replicate the consumer experience as closely as possible, judges had the products delivered to their doorsteps, allowing them to experience the products in the same way as consumers would.

Bruce Langlands, former head of food and drink at both Harrods and Selfridges, who chaired the panel said: “I’ve been in this industry for over 30 years, and I’ve seen a good few products cross my desk in that time, but I can honestly say the I’ve seen some of the most impressive products I’ve ever seen during the judging for this year’s awards.

Platinum winners at the Scottish Food and Drink awards

“The standards that are being set are quite phenomenal and Scotland’s food and drink sector is clearly in very good hands.

“I really believe that many of this year’s winners will go on to secure new listings in Scottish retail outlets and, when that happens, we can take pride in the small part we played in helping that happen.”

In the large food producer category, a gold award went to the Buffalo Farm for its Scottish Buffalo Mozzarella.

It also took silver for its pure buffalo milk ice cream.

In the small producer category, silver also went to Dunfermline-based Kerry’s Homemade Tablet for its Autumn Spice flavour product.

In the non-alcohol beverage category, there was success for Dunfermline based Wee Tea Company for several products - its individual wrapped coffee gags, Iron Brew loose leaf tea caddy and mighty chai loose leaf tea - and also and for Cupar-based Woodmill Game for its venison and red wine pies.

Kerry’s Homemade Tablet was also a finalist in the small producer category for its Scottish Tablet – cardamom and madagascan vanilla flavour.

The Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards celebrate the vast array of quality food and drink products produced in Scotland.