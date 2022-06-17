These images capture Leven across the decades and feature many local faces

Many of the images in this gallery come from the newspaper’s archives, and have been collated by former editor, Jerzy Morkis, in a new Facebook page, Fife Image Archive which records the many events and people at the heart of the community.
Buckhaven PS centenary celebrations with P7 teacher Miss Doyle and pupils. PIc: Fife Photo Agency -
Houses are dwarfed by the Allwyn North platform jacket which was towed out from the RGC Offshore plant, Methil in Fife, May 1986
1986 - Wemyss Hearts and Methil Ex will play in the Final of the East Fife Amateur Skol League Cup at Bayview on Tuesday, October 28 1986. The officials of the teams are pictured admiring the cup - (l-r) Robert Bain; Eddie Thomson; Douglas Izatt (kneeling) all from Wemyss Hearts; with Ian Brown; James Coleman (kneeling); John Martin and Chris martin from Methil Ex.
The last ever eyes-down at the Gala Bingo in Commercial Road, Leven, back in 2009.(Pic: East Fife Mail)
