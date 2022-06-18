These pictures capture memories of Kirkcaldy in 1992

These pictures first appeared 30 years ago – they are just a few of the photos to be featured.
Enjoy our trip down memory lane.
1. Kirkcaldy 1992 memories
In 1992 a growing number of 'for sale' signs along the High Street sparked fresh debate over the future of Kirkcaldy town centre.
We're still discussing the issues today ...
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Kirkcaldy 1992 memories
The former Co-op on the High Street is now a construction site and will soon be home to around 40 flats.
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Kirkcaldy 1992 memories
Pupils from Kirkcaldy High School raised money to tackle Alzhiemer's disease by swapping their school uniform for fancy dress for a day.
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Kirkcaldy 1992 memories
Take The High Road star Eilleen McCallum, better known to fans of the Scottish soap opera as Isobel Blair, was in Kirkcaldy to officially open the district council's new office at the junction of Park Road and Rosslyn Street.
Photo: Fife Free Press