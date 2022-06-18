On the left of this picture is Kirkcaldy's Claire Faulds who was picked as a finalist in the 1992 Kensitas Modelling Awards. The 19-year-old was to take part in the final at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

These pictures capture memories of Kirkcaldy in 1992

The archives of the Fife Free Press capture all the events which have helped to shape the town and district.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 10:58 am

These pictures first appeared 30 years ago – they are just a few of the photos to be featured.

Enjoy our trip down memory lane.

More memories here: https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/woolworths-closure-and-more-great-glenrothes-memories-in-this-photos-from-2000-2008-3736736

1. Kirkcaldy 1992 memories

In 1992 a growing number of 'for sale' signs along the High Street sparked fresh debate over the future of Kirkcaldy town centre. We're still discussing the issues today ...

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

2. Kirkcaldy 1992 memories

The former Co-op on the High Street is now a construction site and will soon be home to around 40 flats.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

3. Kirkcaldy 1992 memories

Pupils from Kirkcaldy High School raised money to tackle Alzhiemer's disease by swapping their school uniform for fancy dress for a day.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

4. Kirkcaldy 1992 memories

Take The High Road star Eilleen McCallum, better known to fans of the Scottish soap opera as Isobel Blair, was in Kirkcaldy to officially open the district council's new office at the junction of Park Road and Rosslyn Street.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Kirkcaldy
Next Page
Page 1 of 4