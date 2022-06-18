2008 - closure of Woolworths in Glenrothes. Pictured are staff members past and present (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Woolworths closure and more great Glenrothes memories in this photos from 2000-2008

The archives of the Glenrothes Gazette have chronicled the town’s development since its early days.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 10:28 am

These pictures all first appeared between 2000 and 2008, and are a snapshot of the groups and people who made the news.

Glenrothes parent, Gary Eggo, fund-raised on behalf of the Forth Child Development Centre for children with additional needs, based at Carleton Nursery, to buy specialist toys, for the sensory room there. The presentation of around £2000 was made to (from left) Dawn Dibben, Nicole Connelly, Gary Eggo and Son Arron Eggo, Caroline Smith.

Balgonie coaches with the 2000s team.

Glenrothes Strollers 2000 football team proudly showing off their new kit for the forthcoming season ith kit sponsors WBS Motors MOT & service centre at Eastfield Industrial Est Glenrothes.

Soroptimist President Audrey Lumsden presenting a cheque for £2000 in the year 2000 to Fiona MacKay of Age Concern Glenrothes, with Incoming President Avril Eardley

