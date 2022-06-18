Woolworths closure and more great Glenrothes memories in this photos from 2000-2008

1. Down Memory Lane

Glenrothes parent, Gary Eggo, fund-raised on behalf of the Forth Child Development Centre for children with additional needs, based at Carleton Nursery, to buy specialist toys, for the sensory room there. The presentation of around £2000 was made to (from left) Dawn Dibben, Nicole Connelly, Gary Eggo and Son Arron Eggo, Caroline Smith.

Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37