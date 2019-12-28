Three Fifers in New Year Honours

Three Fifers have been included in the New Year honours.

The trio were included in a lists of over 1000 people honoured by the Queen.

Amelia Mathewson received a BEM for services to the Levenmouth community.

Better known to all as Amy, she has been president of Methil’s Memorial Park Neighbourhood Centre since 1980.

Her community links also include the Rotary Club of Buckhaven and Methil and Levenmouth Clothing Bank.

You may also be interested in:

Delivery day for Cottage Centre’s huge Christmas appeal

Christmas Day twins born in Fife

Typing error saw resident overpaid £300,000 by Fife Council

Levenmouth celebrated a second BEM which went to Hamish McKay for services to young people in the area.

Mr McKay started Leven Youth Club in 1972.

There was also a BEM for Marvyn Stewart, a stalwart and volunteer with Dunfermline Athletic Supporters Club Shop and Tea Room, she was honoured for services to football and to the local community.