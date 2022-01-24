TV licence: This is how many Fifers were fined or warned for not having a licence

Fewer than 200 people were fined or warned for failing to pay their TV licence in Fife last year, according to the latest figures.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 24th January 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 2:56 pm

The data for 2019-20 also showed a big drop on those caught in 2018-19.

The official figures from the Scottish Government also showed that, across both years, the majority of offenders were women.

In 2018-190, 70 men and 229 women were fined or warned about not having a TV licence.

Pic: TSPL

In 2019-20, a total of 62 men and 133 women were caught.

No-one was taken to court and prosecuted in the district court under the Communications Act 2003.

A colour TV licence costs £159, and black and white licence is £53.50.

You need a TV Licence to watch or record programmes on a TV, computer or other device as they are broadcast, and to watch on-demand BBC programmes on iPlayer – live, catch up or on demand.

