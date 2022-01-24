TV licence: This is how many Fifers were fined or warned for not having a licence

The data for 2019-20 also showed a big drop on those caught in 2018-19.

The official figures from the Scottish Government also showed that, across both years, the majority of offenders were women.

In 2018-190, 70 men and 229 women were fined or warned about not having a TV licence.

In 2019-20, a total of 62 men and 133 women were caught.

No-one was taken to court and prosecuted in the district court under the Communications Act 2003.

A colour TV licence costs £159, and black and white licence is £53.50.

You need a TV Licence to watch or record programmes on a TV, computer or other device as they are broadcast, and to watch on-demand BBC programmes on iPlayer – live, catch up or on demand.

