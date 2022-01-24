Work starts to remove trees affecting safety and performance on line at Fife station

The work forms part of environmental measures being undertaken by Network Rail at Dalgety Bay.

Significant progress has been made to remove and cut back the trees affecting safety and performance on the line.

Now, Network Rail is implementing some of the ecology measures that it had promised in advance of the works - including selectively retaining trees to create a commuting corridor for wildlife with bat and bird boxes also being installed to supplement the retained natural features.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work has started felling trees at Dalgety Bay station

Habitat piles have also been created from some of the felled material to support invertebrates and insects which contribute to improving the overall diversity of the lineside.

Ecologists conducted surveys for breeding birds and other protected species as well as identifying those trees, including a proportion of high leaf fall species, to be retained.

The area will be replanted with native trees and shrubs including Hawthorn, Scots Pine, Rowan, Hazel, Birch and Alder.

The level of restocking carried out will allow the lineside to become a more species rich area which will benefit the surrounding wildlife.

The work is scheduled to complete in March.

Kirsty Armstrong, Network Rail project manager for tree and vegetation management, said: “The project is progressing well and we have started taking proactive steps to off-set the impact of removing trees and to create a better overall lineside environment

“The tree species which will be replanted are not large leaved and will greatly reduce the impact that leaf fall has on the safe operation of the railway in this area."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.