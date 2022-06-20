TV star Stephen Mulhern hosts Fife’s junior tattoo as part of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

TV personality Stephen Mulhern was in Fife at the weekend to host a junior tattoo event as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 20th June 2022, 8:32 am
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 8:32 am

The host of Catchphrase and In For A Penny was the star at the event staged over Saturday and Sunday at St Ninians, near Kelty.

Held in a newly constructed arena, located at the former mine site, the line-up included the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, massed pipes and drums from Scottish schools, military bands, Highland dancing displays, and headliners the Hot Chilli Pipers.

Read More

Read More
Burntisland Civic Week: These pictures capture spectacle of first parade since l...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Stephen Mulhern at the event in Kelty

Stephen said: “I feel incredibly privileged to have hosted this amazing event.

“Bringing together a fabulous line-up of young talented performers on what was a former coal mining site was truly awe-inspiring. This was a truly inspiring spectacular event.”

The event was sponsored by National Pride - the company behind ambitious plans to transform the site.

The motorcycle display team which took part

Irene Bisset, who chairs the organisation, said: “It brought together an incredible range of some of Scotland’s top performers in the stunning setting of St Ninians, showcasing the amazing skills of our young people.

“The local communities came together to show great support for what was a fantastic celebration and a brilliant event.”

FifeQueenIrene Bisset