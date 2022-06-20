TV star Stephen Mulhern hosts Fife’s junior tattoo as part of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The host of Catchphrase and In For A Penny was the star at the event staged over Saturday and Sunday at St Ninians, near Kelty.

Held in a newly constructed arena, located at the former mine site, the line-up included the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, massed pipes and drums from Scottish schools, military bands, Highland dancing displays, and headliners the Hot Chilli Pipers.

Stephen Mulhern at the event in Kelty

Stephen said: “I feel incredibly privileged to have hosted this amazing event.

“Bringing together a fabulous line-up of young talented performers on what was a former coal mining site was truly awe-inspiring. This was a truly inspiring spectacular event.”

The event was sponsored by National Pride - the company behind ambitious plans to transform the site.

The motorcycle display team which took part

Irene Bisset, who chairs the organisation, said: “It brought together an incredible range of some of Scotland’s top performers in the stunning setting of St Ninians, showcasing the amazing skills of our young people.