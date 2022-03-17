Fife Sports and Leisure Trust celebrated the silver anniversary of doors opening at the Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland with the help of staff, partners and customers by recreating one of the publicity photos taken 25 years ago – when locals were eager to try out the new gym, sports hall and swimming pool with flumes.

The Beacon was officially opened to the public on February 15, 1997 when the late Councillor John MacDougall, convener of Fife Council, unveiled a poolside plaque to mark the occasion.

Swimming facilities returned to the town with the opening of the new centre after the previous open-air pool closed in 1979.

Then and now - staff at the opening of the Beacon Centre in 1997 and the current staff at the same bridge (Pics: FFP/Fife Photo Agency)

The new leisure centre offered an opportunity to expand Fife’s leisure interests on the coastline, without being affected by weather conditions.

But there were a number of obstacles to overcome before a replacement for the old pool could be found.

At the time, Mr MacDougall, who passed away in 2008, revealed how the push for the facility began after the opening of Levenmouth Leisure Centre, when he invited the then Commissioner of European Regional Development, Bruce Millan, to oversee from the headlands in Burntisland, the redundant ship building yard and the redundant outdoor swimming pool.

Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland marks its 25th anniversary in the town. Pictured is manager Paul Hossack with staff. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Following this, they managed to secure £0.65 million from European Regional Development funding. The main funding of £3 million came from Fife Regional Council supported by Kirkcaldy District Council.

Cllr MacDougall was convinced the opening would see one of Fife's best assets in many a year providing ‘endless hours of entertainment for families, young and old alike through the wide range of services at the centre.’

The Beacon did indeed offer a wide-range of facilities including a swimming pool with a popular wave machine, keep fit area and coffee shop.

How the Fife Free Press covered the opening of the Beacon Leisure Centre in 1997.

Guests attending the official opening were treated to a tour of the complex and a lifeguarding display by Fife Council’s Top Team squad.

Welcoming guests, Mr MacDougall, who represented Burntisland at the time, said: “This long-awaited facility is the result of a lot of hard work on the part of local people, local businesses and the council.

"As we approach the summer months, we are confident that the range of activities on offer will attract people in their thousands to Burntisland.”

A special prayer of dedication was given by local church minister, the Rev. John Duncan, before the convener unveiled the plaque.

The original staff members who worked at the Beacon when it first opened 25 years ago. From left: Scott Hamilton, who is now duty manager at the Beacon and the only original staff member to still be working at the centre, Scott Urquhart, Brenda White and Johnny Miller got together at the Beacon recently to reminisce about the early days.

Recently four original staff members who were working at the facility when it first opened came together to mark the Beacon’s silver jubilee.

Scott Urquhart, Brenda White, Johnny Miller and Scott Hamilton, who is now duty manager at the Beacon and the only original staff member to still be working at the centre, reminisced about the early days.

Scott Hamilton said: “Back then it was brilliant – the staff, the building, the people who used the centre were great! If you stood on that bridge at the pool, we had waves that took people off it! That’s how strong the wave machine was!”

Johnny said: “The first time the wave machine went on, it flooded the changing rooms! When the Beacon first opened, there was no handrail round the pool and the waves were so big, we were having to help people out all the time. We had to fit handrails in as a result!”

Scott Hamilton said they had alter the strength of the machine due to health and safety because they had to help so many people caught out by the strong waves.

Beacon Leisure Centre, Burntisland. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Johnny added: “As the years went on the kids all learned how to swim, but back then they couldn’t because they had never had a pool.”

Brenda recalled working as a receptionist when the Beacon first opened: “I remember everybody waiting to get in on the first day – all the faces were squashed against the glass doors! Everyone was very excited.”

The centre was named the Beacon by a pupil from the local primary school as part of a competition.

Scott Urquhart added: “The scary thing is I used to do swimming lessons here, and now some of the parents, who I swam with, come in with their kids!"

They remembered how the pool was always busy, particularly during school holidays and that there were free swims for children for years.

The original staffers also fondly recalled the days when the cafe was still open – when they would bring their children for swimming lessons and then have fish and chips afterwards for their tea – along with popular team days out and weekends away.

When asked what the secret is to the Beacon’s longevity – despite fears for its future in recent years - they agreed it was the flumes and waves which have always proved popular with customers. But Scott said the staff have also played a part in the facility’s success.

He added: “The culture of the staff was important – it has always been like a family here, since day one when we all started and that has filtered through the years. New staff have come in, but they have all felt they were part of something special.”

Paul Hossack, area leisure manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “Looking at some of the photos taken of the centre opening 25 years ago it is easy to see how much a new leisure facility meant to the local community and how much excitement there was around a new sports and leisure resource.

“The centre has remained popular with the local community and the staff work hard to deliver quality facilities and programmes that provide accessible leisure opportunities so that people of all ages and abilities can benefit.”

