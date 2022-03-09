Ukraine appeal: Fife women smash fundraising target ten times over with head shave
Two Fife women who shaved their heads in a bid to raise £500 to help Ukranian refugees have smashed their target ten times over.
Elizabeth Adams and Alexa Stewart from Falkland have now raised £5800 for the British Red Cross’ DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal – and the total is still rising.
They took their seats in the window of Elizabeth’s Fayre Earth Shop in Falkland today, and were watched by a crowd of spectators as they had their heads shaved.
As the clippers were wielded a further £260 was added to their total.
Elizabeth said: “We all feel helpless in this situation. Fundraising enables us to show we care.
“We have had a lot of support - so many people were outside the shop watching while we had our heads shaved.”
The duo set an initial target of £500 only to see that smashed as money poured into their online fundraiser.
Donations can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/toshave-ornottoshave?experiments=donate_now_track_click&successType=StaticDonateButtonClick&utm_medium=socpledgemobile&utm_content=toshave-ornottoshave%3Fexperiments%3Ddonate_now_track_click&utm_campaign=post-pledge-mobile&utm_term=mbm2z6b8V&fbclid=IwAR290kDVUuGt8qEZX42FQpMuVG4ihlh8OeQPXk0wrGx4ukFVbTr_DcsI0MY