Young Women Lead is leadership programme ran by YWCA Scotland for young women and non-binary people (who feel comfortable in women-only spaces) aged 16 – 30.

The programme provides participants with a safe space to share their experiences and work together to affect real change.

The scheme works in different local authority areas across the country focusing on engaging with local democracy, providing free training opportunities and working on a group project tackling a local issue.

Young Women Lead runs in a series of meetings over six months, with a blended approach of virtual and in person sessions.

Applicants are now being invited to apply for the programme which starts on Tuesday, May 24 and finishes at the end of October.

There will be two full day training events, hosted in person on Tuesday, May 24 in Kirkcaldy and Tuesday, July 19 in Dunfermline.

Laurie Duffy, national programmes coordinator for YWCA Scotland, said: “The six-month leadership programme began its fourth year in 2021 with some big changes. For the first time, we designed it to engage within local authority areas, bringing together communities to address local issues.

“This is the first time the programme will be coming to Fife. The group will take part in a number of workshops to identify something within their community that they are collectively passionate about and work within that topic on a project that raises awareness for it.

"Some of the topics we have had in the past are gaps in the curriculum with sex education, women in sport, feminist town planning and sexual harassment in schools. The project can take shape in whatever the group choose to do, in the past we have had groups compile reports after doing research on the topic.”

Applications are now being sought for the programme which starts next month.

Laurie explained what participants can gain from the scheme: “It offers the opportunity to meet new people from your local area; a mix of in person and virtual meetings designed to support you in creating a group project on a local issue, while developing your confidence, gaining leadership skills and working as part of a team. There is also support from the team at YWCA Scotland when it comes to applying for jobs or looking for volunteering positions.

“The programme is aimed at young people to help develop their confidence and foster an opportunity for them to learn from one another.

"Our programmes empower and support people to build connections, skills, confidence and to fulfil their potential. We strive to support people to become change makers in their local communities strengthening their sense of civic engagement, and gave them an opportunity to create innovative solutions to inequality and lead the change they want to see on their own terms.

"Through this process, people felt they gained the skills they needed to progress in their journeys.”

She said that previous participants have gained valuable skills which has led them to consider a career path they had not previously and it has helped boost their confidence and motivation.

Laurie added there are currently 30 spaces in the programme and the deadline for applications is May 18.