University launches round three of community fund for Fife town

A conversational cafe will be launched in north east Fife.

Launched in April 2020, the first two rounds saw a wide range of local causes benefiting from a financial boost.

The Community Fund has donated more than £68k to local projects since its launch, including The Fife Migrants Forum, which received £3000 to support the running of a new Conversational Café in north east Fife.

The café provides people with information and signposting on how to access further education and employment opportunities, alongside advice and support to prevent poverty and increase access to local support services. The Cosmos Community Centre also received a donation of £900 to increase wellbeing opportunities and support for the local children they care for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The university has launched round three of its funding scheme.

Applications for round three of the Community Fund will be accepted from organisations and groups from across Fife, providing their activities have an impact on St Andrews and the neighbouring communities.

The types of projects which are eligible for funding of between £250 and £3000 include those which: benefit communities in the local area; increase engagement between the university and the community; promote knowledge exchange and widening participation; promote environmental sustainability; promote diversity and inclusion; and celebrate St Andrews and the local area’s heritage, whether physical or cultural.

The fund will prioritise small, grassroots charities and community organisations over larger organisations.

University community engagement and social responsibility officer, Lesley Caldwell, said: “I am delighted that we are now able to launch the final round of the inaugural year of the University of St Andrews Community Fund. The impact the fund has had throughout this difficult period on groups and organisations across Fife, and most importantly their users, has gone beyond our expectations.”