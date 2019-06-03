Video: Fife fitness class uses live goats for pilates

A Fife fitness class has become the first in Scotland to practice pilates – with goats.

The bizarre exercise, which involves two baby goats climbing on top of participants, has taken off at Bellcraig Farm, Glenrothes.

Mabel the goat takes part in Pygmy goat pilates at Bellcraig Farm.

Organiser Jo Munro said one-year-old kids Hazel and Mabel love to interact with humans at the fitness class.

You may also be interested in:

In pictures: Inside the stunning £2.5m Fife property up for sale

Major investment into Fife marine terminal underway

Harsh reality of a foodbank parcel

The loveable animals help release “feelgood” hormones such as serotonin and make pilate-goers relax more as they stretch on their mats in a barn.

Instructor Jo, 39, was inspired to launch the first classes in Scotland after taking part in goat yoga classes while on holiday in the US.

The classes of up to six participants start by collecting the kids from the field before standing on mats in a stone built cottage.

The group, which is the first in the UK to use African pygmy goats, warms up, while their four-legged friends inquisitively sniff around.

Jo, from Edinburgh, said: “I went to California last year and it’s massive there so I went and tried it and thought I have to bring this back to Scotland.

“It’s not sore but the goats are reasonably heavy so it does make it more challenging.

“The kids are quite agile and nimble so it can be like a massage with their hooves, but you wouldn’t want it on your bare skin.

“When people arrive we go and collect the goats from the field and take them into this little stone cottage which has a stove so it’s nice and cosy.

“There is a maximum of six people to two goats.

“Goat pilates is something everyone has seen on YouTube and I think you either love it or hate it.

“It is complete hilarity and it makes everyone really happy and they leave on a high feeling really joyful.

“There is an animal therapy side to it. You let out endorphins that make you feel good, like when you pet an animal.

“The goats add that extra element to the pilates. If you are holding a plank with a 10kg goat on your back it is going to be much harder.”

Once the classes are finished participants will be able to feed the lambs and play with the farm’s dogs.

And it has proved a hit with Scots as classes book up.

Jo said: “We have been doing it for a couple of months now and it has been really popular with fully booked classes.

“It seems to have really captured people who were intrigued and finding it really cute.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress