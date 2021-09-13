Volunteer recruitment drove as over 500 Fife girls wait to join Girl Guides

Now a new recruitment campaign for volunteers has been launched in the Kingdom.

They want local people to come forward to help support the return of face-to-face guiding after lockdown.

It has been launched by Girlguiding Scotland has launched using the hashtag #ExploreDiscoverVolunteer.

According to Volunteer Scotland there are many benefits to volunteering including gaining confidence, meeting new people, being part of a community, taking on a challenge and having fun, all of which can be gained from being a volunteer with Girlguiding Scotland.

Moira McKenna, chief guide for Girlguiding Scotland said: “We currently have a strong team of around 10,000 volunteers, but with growing demand we want to ensure that all girls and young women have the opportunity to join Girlguiding.

“We are looking to increase the adult membership to help more girls and young women access the benefits that guiding has to offer.

“We are looking for more volunteers to get involved to make a meaningful impact in the lives of girls and young women, building on the incredible work during the pandemic.

“New volunteers can choose from opportunities to work directly with young members and lead on the delivery of activities; go on international trips and adventure weekends away; and access bespoke training.”

A recent survey carried out by Girlguiding found that nearly a third of girls and young women in Scotland felt lockdown has had a negative impact on their mental health – amidst high levels of worry, stress, and loneliness.

Now it wants to provide even more with a safe space to have fun, connect with their friends and build skills for their future.

Tricia Forrester, Girlguiding Scotland volunteer outlined the benefits of joining.

She said: “Being a volunteer has really helped me embed myself into the community as well as being so rewarding, knowing that I am providing girls and young women with a safe space to have fun, connect with their friends and build skills for their future.”

Visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved/ to find out how to get involved.

