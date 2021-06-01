Volunteers Week: Barbara Dickson pays tribute to team behind Seescape in Fife
Fife singer Barbara Dickson has paid tribute to the volunteers of Seescape - the organisation which supports people with sight loss across the region.
Her message came at the start of Volunteers Week as the charity revealed around two thirds of sight impaired people have experienced loneliness because of their sight loss, putting them more at risk of mental health issues.
The same number also felt they had become less independent since the start of lockdown.
Over the past year, Seescape volunteers have been contacting, Seescape clients, supporting them through regular telephone calls to have a chat, share interests and offer moral support.
Barbara, who hails from Dunfermline, said: “Volunteers have continued to be there for people, for over a year; keeping in touch, being kind and generally supporting people. We can’t thank them enough”.
A series of short thank you messages will feature on Seescape Fife’s Facebook page during the awareness week.