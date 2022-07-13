Wildfire warning for Fife as temperatures rise

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service alert covers the whole of the east of Scotland and urges the public to take the extra care in the countryside

It has raised the alert to ‘very high’ until Thursday (July 14)

Although Scotland looks set to avoid the extreme temperatures forecast in other parts of the UK, some eastern and north-eastern areas are still expected to reach 24°C.

The wildfire warning has been issued by the fire service

People who live, work or are visiting rural areas, in particular, are being urged to exercise the utmost caution.

Lynne Gow, SFRS group commander, said: "Spring is the peak time for wildfires in Scotland when accumulated dead grass, leaves, twigs and heather acts as fuel which can spread fires quickly over a wide area.

“However, temperatures are rising and, although cooler than elsewhere in the UK, the dry, warm weather is expected to continue throughout the week.”She added: “With a westerly wind, humidity will be higher in the west but the summer drying conditions and rising temperatures mean that eastern areas of Scotland are rated as ‘very high’ risk over the next few days.

“Wildfire can destroy wide areas of landscape and wildlife but human behaviour can dramatically reduce the risk of wildfire.

“We need people to be aware of how quickly things can get out of hand - the smallest outdoor ignition can spread rapidly and burn for days.