Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty: Scotland’s smallest panto returns to Fife theatre

With a cast of just five, Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty is set for a month-long run at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy which has a capacity of just over 100 seats.

And with a cost of living crisis hitting many families, it has decided to reduce ticket prices for its festive shows.

The seasonal show launched in 2021 only to be hit by COVID.

The cast of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty, which returns to the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy

But the team behind it has reunited for a second month-long run which will include shows aimed at adults, a relaxed performance, and matinees for schools.

“Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty 2” is billed as “Scotland’s biggest smallest panto” and was a huge hit with audiences last Christmas before illness and a tightening of restrictions on crowds saw the curtain come down after just 12 of its planned 40-plus performances.

It has been rewritten and will feature new songs and sets - but will still be rooted in local humour.

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty on stage in December 2021

Billy Mack, the doyen of panto dames in the Kingdom, returns as Dame Bev Park and is joined by a cast with strong connections to the Lang Toun, including Kirsty Strachan, Mark McDonell, Sarah Brown Cooper and Robin Mackenzie.

The show is billed as “a love letter to Kirkcaldy” and opens on December 10, running until January 8 at the Esplanade venue.

Kirsty said: “It’s a great show and everyone was talking about it for a long time after last year’s shows.

“We had jokes about Kirkcaldy, and about the town and referenced its street names - and that had a huge impact. The people who came to see it were just in love with it.”

Kirsty Strachan launches the return of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty to the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy

Jonathan Stone, director and writer, is looking forward to a full run this Christmas.”

“I’m delighted everyone is returning,” he said. “We had such a great time last year. It was one of the hardest things I have ever done, but it was also a really special experience.

“We only managed 12 shows last year so there is some unfinished business.

“This may be a small show but it has a huge heart.

“We made a promise to be back and finish what we started. Now the promise is fulfilled.”

Schools are being contacted to take up the chance of special shows for young pupils.

Added Jonathon: “We want to get schools back in again. The noise and reaction from the pupils is incredible.”

Shows specially tailored for adults audiences are also pencilled in towards the end of the run.

With the the Adam Smith Theatre closed for a refurbishment until early 2023, Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty keeps panto alive in town, and also brings people into Kings, many for the very first time.

John Murray, who chairs the trust which runs the Kings, said: “I am delighted to see the gang getting back together to complete the unfinished business.

"The cast, tech crew, musicians, trustees and supporters all pulled together last time around to produce a great pantomime spirit and we now cannot wait for December to come around to share the joy of live theatre once again'

Tickets went on sale this week with a “book early” plea given the venue’s limited capacity.