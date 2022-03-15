As a result of their annual fundraising obstacle course, Kirkcaldy Gymnastics Club raised £2417.06 and subsequently have presented cheques of £1208.53 to give to two worthy causes.

Representatives from the two nominated charities attended a recent training session to learn more from the gymnasts about how the monies were raised and thank them in person. Louise McKinnon, representing SANDS Fife, and Kerry and Jasmin Clunie, representing PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide, collected the cheque in memory of Rogan, a former gymnast with the club.

Members of Kirkcaldy Gymnastics Club have given two worthy causes a cash boost. Pic: John S Pow Photography.

All monies raised will be used to support the invaluable work both charities do in their respective areas.

The charity obstacle course takes place in November each year when gymnasts are challenged to run, balance, climb, swing and vault their way to victory, by completing the challenge to the best of their ability and in the quickest time.

Head coach Lorraine Thomson said: “This was our first year using a wholly online platform and we are extremely proud of the gymnasts for raising such an amazing amount of money for two great charities.

"Thank you to all our gymnasts, friends and family for their support in making the

sponsored obstacle course such a success. Thanks also to John S Pow Photography, friend of the club, for coming along to take the picture for us.”

Kirkcaldy Gymnastics Club train weekly at Kirkcaldy High School. It is a recreational and competitive club for boys and girls aged 5-16 years.

For further information on the club visit their Facebook page (Kirkcaldy Gymnastics Club) or website at www.kirkcaldygymnasticsclub.com

