It happened this afternoon on Townsend Place

Police and emergency services were called out around 1:55pm after the collision involving white Skoda Fabia and a parked Mazda car.

The 25-year-old female driver and only occupant of the Skoda, which overturned on to its roof, was taken by ambulance as a precaution to the town’s Victoria Hospital.

The crash scene on Townsend Place, Kirkcaldy

There was no one in the parked car which sustained minor damage.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, Road Policing Unit, Fife, said: “Our enquiries into the crash area continuing.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the crash to get in touch.

“We are keen to view any dash-cam footage from motorists if available.”