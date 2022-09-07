Police appeal after car lands on roof in Kirkcaldy crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a two vehicle road crash in Kirkcaldy saw a woman taken to hospital.
It happened this afternoon on Townsend Place
Police and emergency services were called out around 1:55pm after the collision involving white Skoda Fabia and a parked Mazda car.
The 25-year-old female driver and only occupant of the Skoda, which overturned on to its roof, was taken by ambulance as a precaution to the town’s Victoria Hospital.
There was no one in the parked car which sustained minor damage.
Sergeant Colin Morrison, Road Policing Unit, Fife, said: “Our enquiries into the crash area continuing.
“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the crash to get in touch.
“We are keen to view any dash-cam footage from motorists if available.”
Call 101 and qouote reference number 1775 of Wednesday, 7 September.