Police have said that Jack Watson, 17, was last seen in the North Street area of Glenrothes on Monday, August 1.

He is described as 5ft 8 ins, of slim build with short brown hair. It is now known what he is wearing.

Police said Jack has been missing before but never for this long and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Jack or knows where he is should contact us on 101, quoting reference 2949 of Wednesday, 17 August, 2022.