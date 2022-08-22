News you can trust since 1871
Police appeal to trace missing teen last seen in Glenrothes

A teenager reported missing in Aberdeen was last seen in a Fife town.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 7:50 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 7:50 am

Police have said that Jack Watson, 17, was last seen in the North Street area of Glenrothes on Monday, August 1.

He is described as 5ft 8 ins, of slim build with short brown hair. It is now known what he is wearing.

Police said Jack has been missing before but never for this long and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Jack Watson has been reported missing

Anyone who has seen Jack or knows where he is should contact us on 101, quoting reference 2949 of Wednesday, 17 August, 2022.

Police also urged Jack to get in touch if he sees or hears their appeal to let them know he is safe and well.

