Police hunt naked man performing sex act in park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a naked man was spotted committing an incdecent act in Fife last week.

The incident happened around 4.50pm on Tuesday, February 26 in the Kingslaw Park area of East Wemyss.

A member of the public was walking in the area when they saw a naked man performing an indcent act.

The suspect is described as white, mid to late twenties with a stocky build and short dark hair.

Detective Constable Mark Millar of Levenmouth CID said: “The woman who observed the incident was understandably alarmed and we are eager to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything suspicious, or who can help us identify this male.

“Incidents of the nature are rare however we ask members of the public to remain vigilant and contact us immediately if they witness any similar incidents.

“Anyone with information can contact Levenmouth CID via 101 and quote incidnet number 2994 of Tuesday February 26. Altenratively an anoynmous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

