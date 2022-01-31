100 new homes planned in major expansion of Fife village
A major new housing development proposed for a Fife village could see its population significantly increase if it gets the go ahead.
Quale Homes wants to build more than 100 new properties on land south of Millburn Avenue in Coaltown of Balgonie.
A Proposal of Application Notice has been submitted to Fife Council signalling the company’s intention to lodge a more detailed application later this year.
Quale Homes, which already has developments either underway or in the pipeline in Lower Largo, Ladybank and Kinglassie, is looking to create a mix of three, four and five-bed detached, semi-detached and terraced private housing on grassland bounded to the west by the main East Coast railway line.
Planners have organised two virtual online Q&A sessions on Saturday, March 19, between 10am and midday, and Friday, March 25, between 5:00pm-7:00pm.
A further virtual online public exhibition will be held between Monday, March 14, and Monday, April 11.
An online questionnaire will be available at www.Quale-coaltown.co.uk