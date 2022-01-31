100 new homes planned  in major expansion of Fife village

Quale Homes wants to build more than 100 new properties on land south of Millburn Avenue in Coaltown of Balgonie.

A Proposal of Application Notice has been submitted to Fife Council signalling the company’s intention to lodge a more detailed application later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans will come before councillors in due course (Stock pic)

Quale Homes, which already has developments either underway or in the pipeline in Lower Largo, Ladybank and Kinglassie, is looking to create a mix of three, four and five-bed detached, semi-detached and terraced private housing on grassland bounded to the west by the main East Coast railway line.

Planners have organised two virtual online Q&A sessions on Saturday, March 19, between 10am and midday, and Friday, March 25, between 5:00pm-7:00pm.

A further virtual online public exhibition will be held between Monday, March 14, and Monday, April 11.