Bank holiday: This is what is happening to Fife bin collections

The first day of the traditional Fife Fair Fortnight will see most of Fife Council closed, but essential services will continue.

There's no scheduled changes to waste collections on Monday.

Recycling centres will also be operating as usual.

Picture Michael Gillen.

If you need to contact social work in an emergency, or need urgent information relating to a birth, death or marriage please call us on 03451 55 00 99.

Emergency housing repairs can be reported online at https://www.fife.gov.uk/.../request-an-emergency-housing... or by calling 03451 55 00 99.

Monday also marks a change to recycling glass bottles and jars.

It will mean people can put any colour into any glass recycling bin.

Previously, visitors to recycling points and centres had to separate glass into different colours.