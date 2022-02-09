Bid to build house in Fife village succeeds at second attempt

Members of the north east Fife planning committee have granted planning permission for a one-and-a-half storey house on currently unused land at The Poffle in Strathkinness - almost three years after a similar application was turned down.

Seven letters of objections were received, citing concerns about road safety, residential amenity and the visual impact of the development.

An objection was also raised by the council’s own transportation service, but councillors voted 7-5 in favour of approval.

Plans for the house at The Poffle in Strathkinness

Transport officials had recommended refusal, suggesting the proposal would result in the “intensification” of an existing private access and could cause problems at the ‘bell mouth’ junction out onto Sunnyside.

However, councillors heard that the applicant had sought to address concerns regarding the poor state of the road leading to the site and the lack of passing places by providing one as part of the plans.

The size of the house applied for on this occasion was also smaller at 70 square metres.

Councillor Jane Ann Liston moved refusal on road safety grounds, seconded by Councillor Linda Holt, but an amendment by Councillor Brian Thomson for approval, seconded by Councillor Tony Miklinski, was voted through.

A supporting statement provided on behalf of the applicant said: “The proposal respects the nature and scale of the existing settlement and will not change it in a substantial way.

“The client’s intentions are simply to build a family home.”

