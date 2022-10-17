A planning application has been lodged with Fife Council to knock down what is left of the Colinswell Dovecot which sits on land to the south Of Aberdour Road at Geds Mill Close.

The C-listed building is on the ‘Buildings At Risk’ register, and a report submitted said it has suffered “significant deterioration.”

The application has been submitted by Dalgety Bay based, SIPS Homes Scotland Ltd.

Colinswell Dovecot at Geds Mill Close, Burntisland

It is seeking listed building consent to demolish the building which dates back to the 18th century.

The company recently took ownership and possession of the site, and has cleared all vegetation from it to allow a more detailed inspection to take place.

A report submitted with the planning application said there was a “significant diagonal crack” running from the wall-head, down through the centre of the elevation toward the foundations.When the gables were checked, it was found that the north corner has moved out, at the mid-point, by some 7.5mm and at the head by 100mm

The report stated: “There is little evidence of any maintenance over its lifespan and it is no surprise that the fabric is showing signs of partial collapse and severe distress.”

And it added: “It is evident that the Collinswell Dovecot structure has suffered significant deterioration, due to its age, form and lack of maintenance, over many years, by its previous owners.”