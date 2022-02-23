Bins: Online error affects collection date for hundreds of Fifers

Brown bins

Households in Culross, High Valleyfield, Low Valleyfield, Newmills and Torryburn were perhaps lulled into thinking their brown food/garden waste bin was to be collected on Monday, February 21, although the council has admitted that was not the case.

The mistake came as the local authority continues its policy to collect brown compost/food waste bins every four weeks during the winter months to save cash and resources, with two-weekly collections due to resume the week beginning March 7.

Fife Council has apologised to those people who may now be left with a full brown bin for another fortnight, but has asked residents to take any brown bins left kerbside back in until March 7 when they will be picked up as planned.

“We’ve noticed that there’s been an error in our online brown bin collection calendar affecting Culross, High Valleyfield, Low Valleyfield, Newmills and Torryburn,” the council confirmed.

“The calendar said brown bins in these areas were going to be collected on Monday, February 21, but this was incorrect.

“Brown bins collections are still being collected four-weekly until the next scheduled collection date, March 7, where they will revert to a fortnightly collection.

“We’re sorry for this mistake and understand that it will have caused some inconvenience.”

Having less garden waste in brown bins over the winter means bin collection lorries are not full, and the council took the opportunity to reduce operating costs and maximise the use of resources while reducing its environmental impact.

