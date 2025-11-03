Buckhaven by-election: seven candidates bid to replace disgraced David Graham as councillor

Levenmouth’s newest councillor will be decided next week.

Seven candidates are standing in a by-election to replace the disgraced, jailed David Graham in the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages.

Voters go to the polls on Thursday November 6 with the count taking place that night at Fife House in Glenrothes. The result should be known before midnight. Four polling stations - Buckhaven Community Centre, Wellesley Parish Church, New Hope Kirk Levenmouth Hall and The Studio in Den Walk - are open from 7:00am until 10:00pm.

The by-election followed the jailing of David Graham in August for 27 months after grooming and sexually abusing a teenage girl.

There will be four polling stations at the by-election (Pic: TSPL)

Graham was one of four ward councillors with Labour and SNP each having two seats. The four main political main parties are all standing again, along with Reform UK, Alba and the Sovereignty Party. Only the Greens are not fielding a candidate.

It is the first time Reform has contested the ward, and a lot of eyes will be on how its candidate, Mark Davies, fares.

There are two ReformUK councillors at Fife House, but neither were elected directly for the party - both are the result of defections from other parties - Julie MacDougall from Labour via a spell as an independent, and Dunfermline councillor Gavin Ellis who jumped ship from the Tories.

The first to defect, St Andrews councillor Robin Lawson, joined Nigel Farage’s party as an individual, but not as a councillor, and sits as an independent but aligns himself with the party.

The votes will be counted late on Thursday night at Fife House, Glenrothes (Pic: John Devlin)

Campaigning has been going on for several weeks, and the result should be known late on Thursday evening.

SNP candidate Anne Marie Caldwell is one of a number of locals standing. She has lived in Methilhill for most of her life, and been heavily involved in a number of community organisations across the ward. Her background is in education, having designed and delivered training for those working with dyslexic children.

She said: “This ward has much to be proud of and has benefited from significant Scottish Government funding in recent years through SGN’s H100 project, benefiting residents of Buckhaven and Denbeath and putting the area on the map for sustainable green energy. Also the Levenmouth Rail Link which has opened up travel options in this area, especially with the SNP Scottish Government recently ending peak fares.

“I will be a strong voice for those who live here,” she said. “I will continue to champion local organisations and do all that I can to tackle social isolation in the ward and into the rest of Fife, to highlight the importance of properly funding education and delivering affordable homes which the area is in dire need of.”

Labour candidate, Donna Donnelly, is also local. She moved to Denbeath when she married and went on to raise three children. For the past two decades she has lived in Methilhill, and works at Sainsbury’s in Leven. She is also union convenor for Unite.

The election marks her debut in politics. She said: “I’m not a politician. I just say it as I see it and, while I'm really proud to belong to our community, we've got real problems.

“Listening at the doors brings them up time and time again: antisocial behaviour, housing, waiting ages for an operation or a dentist, the fiasco at the Toll Bar; all issues which make everyday life for us so difficult.

“Folk are fed up with politics, and just want someone who gets things done. We all know Methil isn't swamped by illegal immigrants and Mr Swinney will just blame London until the cows come home. The fact is Labour has delivered record funds to Scotland and if that was directed to Fife Council and Labour’s local priorities - not SNP vanity projects – our services would be in much better health. That’s why I want to stand - I’m determined to fight our corner.”

ReformUK candidate, Mark Davies, served for 25 years in the British Army with operational tours in Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Sierra Leone. He then worked for 15 years as a civil servant with the Ministry of Defence. For the past six years he has chaired a community group in Fife focused on practical regeneration and community pride.

He said: “People here are paying more and getting less. They want safer streets, cleaner neighbourhoods and a council that listens. The disruption in Methil over the unwanted cycle path shows why residents’ voices must come first.”

Retired nurse, Christine Watson, is standing for the Alba Party. Mist of her nursing career was in NHS Fife community nursing services and community hospitals specialising in care of older people, and working in the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss area.

“This gave me an excellent understanding of the issues and challenges faced by the constituents in this area,” she said.

Christine added: “I am passionate about achieving social justice and empowering communities. I am proud to support Alba’s Manifesto which will deliver for the the people of Scotland.

Over the last weeks I have spoken to lots of people on the doorstep and it’s clear this community is being failed by current policies. A fresh perspective is required to improve people’s lives.”

Conservative candidate Brian Mills stood for the ward in 2022 and is bidding to gain the seat second time round, while Jill Reilly is flying the flag for the Lib Dems. Kieran Anderson, who is standing for the Sovereignty Party, is also from a local family.