Burntisland Docks: setback for campaigners in new council report

A campaign to ‘unlock the docks’ and restore historic public access to Burntisland breakwater and harbour has received a setback after Fife Council officers delivered their report on the contentious issue.

It comes just weeks after over 400 people turned out on a march led by Burntisland Harbour Access Trust (BHAT), which has campaigned to have the fences taken down since they were put up by Forth Ports in 2022.

The organisers staged the event ahead of an anticipated discussion of a report on the local authority’s legal position under the Land Reform (Scotland) Act.

That will come before councillors at next week’s Cabinet committee meeting, and it isn’t good news.

Officers have said they do not consider any enforcement action against Forth Ports would be appropriate at this time, and propose simply monitoring the situation, assist the community and land interests where appropriate in their discussions regarding this issue, and consider any new information that may come to light.

The hugely contentious issue of access stemmed from the council giving Forth Ports the green light to fence off the working part of the harbour on the grounds of health and safety, and to make the site safe and secure.

The move sparked a huge backlash across the community who argued the port has been used by walkers, cyclists, anglers, photographers and wildlife enthusiasts for as long as anyone can remember, and is an integral part of the town.

Since the fences went up in 2022, they have been repeatedly cut open, while the campaign group has raised £9000 to secure legal advice and push the local authority to confirm it has the power to force Forth Ports to re-open the right of way.

The officer’s report said no Rights of Way were recorded by the council over the site and the networks of paths enjoyed by the community might be described as permissive - ”in other words, enjoyed with the permission of the land interest consent rather than exercised of right.”

It said: “The council has no interest in the area other than the statutory obligation to protect and maintain access rights. Forth Ports is the landowner and controller of the area including the working harbour. Officers have supported both the community and Forth Ports in discussions to try and agree a resolution.

It continued: “BHAT (Burntisland Harbour Access Trust) is understood to have engaged with Forth Ports but have recently desisted from doing so and concentrated their intention to be a focused campaigning organisation with the aim of persuading Fife Council to recognise access rights in this area and take action to secure the public have access to the same. It is also understood that Forth Ports have engaged and continue to engage with the Community Council on such matters.

“The community seeks access in this area to be recognised by the council and/or provided by Forth Ports and has provided a copy of a legal opinion obtained on the issue of access rights at East Dock by a firm of solicitors they engaged to carry out this work.

“This legal opinion provides an overview of the law surrounding access rights and although council officers largely accept the content of the opinion, it does not set out a basis for the council to seek to enforce any access rights in this circumstance.

“To date, no new information has been presented to persuade the council that the previous position confirmed during the processing of the planning application should be reconsidered. “