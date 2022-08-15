Burntisland flat in listed building set to become short-term holiday let

A planning application has been submitted to change the use of the premises at 32 Kirkbank Road, Burntisland.
It has been lodged by Martin Property (Scotland) which bought the mid-late 19th century building in 2021 and has transformed it into “ high quality accommodation suitable for use as a holiday let.”
The first floor Category-C listed building is close to the town centre, and is located within a predominantly residential area. It is a category C listed building.
Most Popular
-
1
Fife Council slams couple who painted front door Ukrainian yellow
-
2
Fife floods: Roads submerged and trains hit by overnight thunderstorms and torrential rain across Fife
-
3
Cyclist taken to hospital after crash on A92 in Fife
-
4
Fire crews tackle blaze at disused Kirkcaldy school
-
5
RNLI, Scottish Ambulance Service, and Coastguard called to Inchcolm island rescue
Read More
A supporting statement said it was to operate all-year round as a holiday let.
Occupancy is expected to be highest between the months of April and October.
It is anticipated that the accommodation will be popular with visiting golfers or as a base for walkers doing the Fife Coastal Path.
The flat will be advertised on Booking.com and Airbnb.
Councillors and officers will consider the application in due course.