Burntisland flat in listed building set to become short-term holiday let

A flat in the centre of a Fife town could become a short-term holiday let.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 15th August 2022, 8:30 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 8:31 am

A planning application has been submitted to change the use of the premises at 32 Kirkbank Road, Burntisland.

It has been lodged by Martin Property (Scotland) which bought the mid-late 19th century building in 2021 and has transformed it into “ high quality accommodation suitable for use as a holiday let.”

The first floor Category-C listed building is close to the town centre, and is located within a predominantly residential area. It is a category C listed building.

The flat is on Kirkbank Road in Burntisland

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Fife floods: Roads submerged and trains hit by overnight thunderstorms and torre...

A supporting statement said it was to operate all-year round as a holiday let.

Occupancy is expected to be highest between the months of April and October.

It is anticipated that the accommodation will be popular with visiting golfers or as a base for walkers doing the Fife Coastal Path.

The flat will be advertised on Booking.com and Airbnb.

Councillors and officers will consider the application in due course.

FifeScotlandCouncillorsAirbnb