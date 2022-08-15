Burntisland flat in listed building set to become short-term holiday let

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted to change the use of the premises at 32 Kirkbank Road, Burntisland.

It has been lodged by Martin Property (Scotland) which bought the mid-late 19th century building in 2021 and has transformed it into “ high quality accommodation suitable for use as a holiday let.”

The first floor Category-C listed building is close to the town centre, and is located within a predominantly residential area. It is a category C listed building.

The flat is on Kirkbank Road in Burntisland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A supporting statement said it was to operate all-year round as a holiday let.

Occupancy is expected to be highest between the months of April and October.

It is anticipated that the accommodation will be popular with visiting golfers or as a base for walkers doing the Fife Coastal Path.

The flat will be advertised on Booking.com and Airbnb.