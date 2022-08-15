Fife floods: Roads submerged and trains hit by overnight thunderstorms and torrential rain across Fife

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather alert from the Met Office remains in place across the Kingdom at the start of this week.

There were heavy downpours on Sunday evening, and constant thunder and lightning throughout the early hours.

This morning, many roads are passable with care as localised flooding makes driving hazardous.

And some trains are operating at reduced speeds because of the conditions.

The Met Office issued a thunderstorm warning for most of Scotland for Sunday and Monday, and warned the heavy downpours carried “a small chance” of flooding to homes and businesses, and may make driving conditions challenging.

In Kirkcaldy, part of the Esplanade was left under water.

Flooding at Kirkcaldy Esplanade, near Volunteers Green

The section near Volunteers Green was only just passable as drain covers split in two.

The foot of Links Street – another notorious flood spot – was similarly affected.

Scotrail announced it was having to run some trains at a reduced speed between the following locations due to heavy rain.