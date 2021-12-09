Call for 'realistic timescale' to study major plan for 1500 homes in Cupar

Bryan Poole said it is “frankly outrageous” that the Cupar community and other interested parties have only been given 28 days to submit comments for the latest application for Cupar North which would have a huge impact on the area for generations to come.

The plans, which first surfaced a decade-and-a-half ago, could see the creation of 1,490 homes, a relief road, a new primary school and an out-of-town commercial quarter.

Now Mr Poole, who was an independent councillor for the town for over 10 years, has pleaded with all local politicians and councillors to give people a more “realistic timescale” to consider an application of this magnitude.

Bryan Pool

He explained: “The local community, which has, when given the opportunity, rejected the proposals on at least a couple of occasions, is now been given around 28 days to consider these most recent proposals.

“Those behind Cupar North have been pushing the proposal for Cupar North for 15 years but the wider community, who will have to live with the consequences of this application, are being given 28 days to coordinate any submissions.

“Irrespective how one feels about this proposal, surely the local community deserve a reasonable amount of time to read, consider and forward their views?”

Mr Poole cited a number of concerns already raised with him in discussions with members of the public, such as the impact the development may have on health services and how sewage will be managed with the current systems said to be at full capacity.

There have also been reservations expressed about the relief road, which the application states will be complete once the 600th house is built some five or six years after work starts on site.

“There will be positives and negatives relating to the application and it is important that the local community have an opportunity to air and get answers to any concerns they might have,” he noted.

“There will be many other questions and concerns, and 28 days is not a sufficient time to enable that to happen.”

