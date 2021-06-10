Community’s roadwork objections over-ruled at new Fife housing development

Planning permission was granted in March for a 30-home development south of Balgove Road, to be built by Kingdom Housing Association.

Councillors approved the proposal for the new estate, but not without expressing misgivings about the fact that the land had not been set aside for housing in Fife s long-term development plan, and that the design did not fully comply with the council's housing guidelines.

A separate roads construction consent was submitted alongside the housing plans. North East Fife area committee heard that a dozen locals had written to council transport officers to object to this separate application being approved.

The proposed development in Gauldry

Concerns shared by the objectors included claims that refuse lorries may not be able to exit the estate without cutting across the pavement of Balgove Road, and that visibility out of the junction may be sub-par.

However, head of planning Pam Ewen said in her report to councillors that these queries had been addressed, clearing the way for the works to begin.

Other concerns raised, such as the single-track nature of Balgove Road and the potentially negative effects of additional traffic in the area, were deemed immaterial to discussions, having been addressed at the planning application stage.

Transportation officer Richard Simmons told the committee: "The main objections related to the original situation of refuse lorries on the other side of the road, which has been dealt with. That won't happen."

Councillors agreed to waive the concerns after agreeing that matters settled during planning talks could not be revived.

