Councillors give £8000 towards village hall replacement boiler

The money will go towards the estimated £10,000 cost to upgrade the equipment at Milton of Balgonie Village Hall.

Glenrothes area committee was told on Tuesday that the boiler was inefficient - it is manually operated with no timer function - and a replacement was needed to make the hall as warm and comfortable, as possible for people using it.

The issue first arose during the summer months, and a replacement was deemed urgent.

Milton of Balgonie Village Hall

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Craig Walker, committee convener, said: “We need to do this ahead of winter.”

The village hall’s committee will work to raise the remainder of the cash.

The committee noted a new boiler will significantly reduce running costs and a better heating system will encourage more usage of the hall.