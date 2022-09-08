Councillors give £8000 towards village hall replacement boiler
Councillors have contributed £8000 towards the cost of a new boiler at a village hall.
The money will go towards the estimated £10,000 cost to upgrade the equipment at Milton of Balgonie Village Hall.
Glenrothes area committee was told on Tuesday that the boiler was inefficient - it is manually operated with no timer function - and a replacement was needed to make the hall as warm and comfortable, as possible for people using it.
The issue first arose during the summer months, and a replacement was deemed urgent.
Councillor Craig Walker, committee convener, said: “We need to do this ahead of winter.”
The village hall’s committee will work to raise the remainder of the cash.
The committee noted a new boiler will significantly reduce running costs and a better heating system will encourage more usage of the hall.
The spending was formally ratified at this week’s meeting of the area committee.