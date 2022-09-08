News you can trust since 1871
Councillors give £8000 towards village hall replacement boiler

Councillors have contributed £8000 towards the cost of a new boiler at a village hall.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:19 am
The money will go towards the estimated £10,000 cost to upgrade the equipment at Milton of Balgonie Village Hall.

Glenrothes area committee was told on Tuesday that the boiler was inefficient - it is manually operated with no timer function - and a replacement was needed to make the hall as warm and comfortable, as possible for people using it.

The issue first arose during the summer months, and a replacement was deemed urgent.

Councillor Craig Walker, committee convener, said: “We need to do this ahead of winter.”

The village hall’s committee will work to raise the remainder of the cash.

The committee noted a new boiler will significantly reduce running costs and a better heating system will encourage more usage of the hall.

The spending was formally ratified at this week’s meeting of the area committee.

