Councillors grant alcohol licenses to Glenrothes and Levenmouth businesses

David's Kitchen Ltd, run by local grocery magnate David Sands, has been granted a major variation that permits its Caskieberran Road, Glenrothes store to deliver food and alcohol to customers' homes.

German supermarket giant Aldi has been granted a major variation to the existing operating licence for its Windygates Road, Leven store that allows it to sell goods outwith core hours, including on a click-and-collect basis and via deliveries direct to customers.

Fellow Teutonic budget chain Lidl has been granted permission to increase the alcohol capacity to 64.22 sq m at its Leslie Road, Glenrothes store. Lidl has also increased the capacity of its Mitchell Street, Leven store to 71.53 sq m.

Lundin Bowling Club, on Leven Road, Lundin Links, has secured a major variation extending opening hours to 10am, and granting Sunday hours of 10am-11pm.

The amendment also removes bar meals, receptions, recorded music and indoor sports outwith core hours, and adds live performance, dance, theatre, films, televised sports and outdoor drinking within core hours. Furthermore, children are permitted on the premises from 10am-11pm.

Haji Abdul Latif has been granted a variation to the existing licence for his Premier One Stop Shop at 307 Wllesley Road, Methil, which permits home delivery of alcohol and increases capacity to 33.63 sq m.

