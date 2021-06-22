Fife nightclub owner’s apology after alcopops lock-in during lockdown

Ewan Brown said it was "the worst decision I probably could have made" when he allowed staff to crack open a case of near-expired alcopops at Leven's Truth nightclub earlier this year.

The indiscretion took place on February 20, during Scotland's second major coronavirus lockdown.

Members of Fife Licensing Board previously opted not to impose any sanctions on the premises licence attached to Truth in April.

Truth nightclub, Leven

But 31-year-old Mr Brown, who also runs the Base restaurant on North Street, had to wait until Monday to discover if his personal alcohol licence would be endorsed.

The board previously heard that police had been tipped off to the lock-in by a member of the public.

Upon entering officers were greeted by Mr Brown, who was not drinking, and three others. He told the police he was cleaning up the venue, having just taken over as its manager.

Officers issued fines to Mr Brown and his companions, which he paid in full on March 4.

Today, he told councillors his excitement about taking the reins at Truth had got the better of him.

"We just signed the lease on February 20 and me and my partner had gone in," he said.

"When I look back on it I realise we never should have done it - but the girls found a nearly out-of-date case of Blue WKD.

"At the time I didn't see the harm. I now realise it wasn't the right call to make.

"I fully realise that and I apologise."

Police Scotland licensing rep Sgt Neil Ewing said the club boss had demonstrated "a lack of responsibility".

However, Howe of Fife and Tay Coast SNP councillor David MacDiarmid, having considered the evidence and Brown's statement, moved to draw a line under the matter.

"I would move that, because of Mr Brown's honesty here today, we take no further action," he said.

The motion, seconded by Dunfermline Central Labour rep Garry Haldane, was carried unanimously.

