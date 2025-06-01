Councillors veto mobile sauna’s bid to move on to common good land in St Andrews

A bid to turn over common good land in St Andrews to a business has been rejected.

Councillors on Fife Council’s cabinet committee backed colleagues on north-east Fife’s area committee which had already unanimously blocked the bid for a five-year lease for a mobile sauna on land adjacent to East Sands beach. The deal could have netted £16,000 per year in income for the fund, but the committee was urged to back the decision made at local level.

The issue dates back to February 2024 when a planning application from Largoward-based Wild Scottish Sauna Ltd was submitted to the local authority.

The number of representations it sparked led the matter to being passed to North East Planning committee - of 24 comments, 21 were objections.

A report to the cabinet committee said the proposed site formed part of the former putting green adjacent to East Sands Beach. The area is currently laid to grass and is used for general recreational purposes by the members of the public.

It said people using the green space, harbour and the path “may be impacted by the emissions from the sauna unit and by what may be perceived as the loss of an area of public green space.”

But, it also noted it could provide an additional leisure facility in the area, for use by visitors and members of the community - and residents would also benefit indirectly through the revenue generated being deposited in St Andrews Common Good Fund.

The proposal did get planning permission but the land was then identified as a common good asset, and a report to the area committee saw a unanimous decision to refuse it. The cabinet committee was asked to consider that decision - and upheld it.

Councillor Fiona Corps (East Neuk and Landward, Lib Dems) said: “This why we have area committees. They know their areas best and when they make thoughtful recommendations then we should listen. We should set precedent, support area committees and adhere to the decisions they make.”

The distance was backed by other parties with Councillor Stefan Hoggan (Cupar, SNP) adding: “It was very obvious we did not accept the disposal of the Common Good land. Area committee should have more powers to decide more things locally so I don’t understand why this has come back – it undermines the work of area committees. We discussed this for a prolonged period of time and came to a unanimous conclusion, which doesn’t always happen.”