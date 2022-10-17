Developer gets go-ahead for 30 new homes on edge of Fife town
Plans to build 30 new affordable homes on the edge of a Fife town have been given the go-ahead.
The client is Fife Council and the contractor Campion Homes.
A formal planning application for the site east of Manse Road was submitted to the local authority in April. It was formally rubber stamped last week.
Documents lodged with the application stated the homes would “address the requirement for affordable housing need within the local area” - as well as helping to enhance the vitality of the village, and support local businesses.
It added: “The proposed development will provide 30 affordable houses for young people, families and the elderly in an attractive, edge of village setting which is easily accessible and responds to its context.”
A footpath link will connect the development back to Main Street and all local amenities, and a new path will link to a playpark.