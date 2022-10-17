The client is Fife Council and the contractor Campion Homes.

A formal planning application for the site east of Manse Road was submitted to the local authority in April. It was formally rubber stamped last week.

How the new housing development could look

Documents lodged with the application stated the homes would “address the requirement for affordable housing need within the local area” - as well as helping to enhance the vitality of the village, and support local businesses.

It added: “The proposed development will provide 30 affordable houses for young people, families and the elderly in an attractive, edge of village setting which is easily accessible and responds to its context.”