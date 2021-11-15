Electric vehicle charging points planned for two Fife towns

Fife Council has lodged planning applications for permission to make the installations in two north-east towns.

The local authority wants to install a charging point at the car park in Kirk Park Road in Elie - and one at Market Place in Pittenweem.

Picture Michael Gillen

The applications, which were lodged this week, also cover any other associated works.

A decision will be made by officers and councillors in due course.

