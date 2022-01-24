Extra paid leave confirmed for Fife reservists to attend annual camp

Approval has been given to introduce the new training and mobilisation policy in accordance with the council’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, which pledges support for employees who are currently in or wishing to join the Reserve Force.

The current leave arrangements for reservists are included in the council’s special leave policy which allows up to 15 days paid leave per year to participate in an annual camp.

Now the new policy sets out in detail the council’s formal stance on training undertaken by reservists so they can develop skills and abilities of benefit to both the individual and their employer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Miklinski welcomed the policy

Up to 15 days additional paid leave allowing reservists to attend annual training or equivalent continuous training is included, while a further three days additional unpaid leave is available to attend any additional training required.

The policy also ensures employees mobilised for reservist duties will not lose their continuous service or service-related benefits, while up to 10 days extra paid leave is available to employees attending Cadet Force training camps.

Sharon McKenzie, head of human resources, commented: “The implementation of a training and mobilisation policy for reservists will ensure that, if an employee is mobilised, the council complies with its legal obligations and the appropriate provisions will be in place for the employee, pre, during and post deployment.”

Fife Council

The financial impact is expected to be minimal, with the most recent figures suggesting only five reservists are currently employed by the local authority.

There are no CFAVs at this time, although the council says the new policy may encourage people to take up voluntary work of that type.

Conservative councillor Tony Miklinski welcomed the changes.

He said: “The armed forces rely on reservists and anything we can do to help the morale of the serving personnel, spouses and partners has to be applauded.

“The idea we can make life easier and encourage more people to get involved is absolutely the right thing to do.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.