Fife bin strikes: Refuse worker strike still on as unions reject latest offer

While Unite rejected the £1925 pay rise offered by the local authority body on Monday, Unison, Scotland’s largest local government union said it would put it to members.

The GMB said it had written to CoSLA urging them to return to talks as soon as possible and to negotiate a new offer based on a flat rate increase.

Cleansing staff at a number of councils across Scotland walked out last week in the pay dispute, leaving bins overflowing in the streets.

Refuse workers in Fife are set to walk out in early September, joining union members from other councils, like those in Falkirk, who are currently out on strike. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

On Thursday, Unite announced that its members from a number of other local authorities – including Fife – would join a second phase of action from September 6 to 13 if no resolution could be found.

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite has rejected outright the latest pay offer from CoSLA. The structure of the offer continues to disproportionately and unfairly effect the lowest paid with the majority of those being women.

"In real terms it leaves the lowest paid workers no better-off and a significant proportion of the offer does not enhance overtime, allowances or pensions.

“The offer remains unacceptable and it represents a waste of precious time. We understand the gravity of the situation across the country but equally our members are facing the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.