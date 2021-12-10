Fife business awards reach biggest audience ever

Streamed online, the digital extravaganza reached the event’s largest audience ever, with contributions and well wishes from Lorraine Kelly, Boogie and Arlene from Forth One, Marvin Andrews, Jamie Hepburn MSP, Richard Lochhead MSP and Owen Miller, gold-winning Olympic Paralympian.

The theme this year was a focus on reducing carbon footprints, showing solidarity with the COP 26 event and Fife Council’s encouragement of good practices for a more efficient and environmentally friendly Fife.

Silverburn Park campsite

Host of the event and manager of Fife Council’s Supported Employment Service, Angela Hamilton, said: “This event is a testament to how people, employers and organisations in Fife have worked together under the most challenges of circumstances.

“We have all faced the dreadful impacts brought by COVID.

"However, people have remained steadfast, working together and giving each other the support and encouragement we all need to achieve success in the workplace.

“We hope the lessons learned this year are taken forward with courage and hope for our future economic success.”

Gordon Mole, Fife Council’s head of business and employability enterprise and environment, commented: “In this most challenging of years, the work of Fife’s businesses and support organisations in helping our individual achievers has never been more important.

“The awards showcases that Fife cares and working together, challenges can be overcome.

Winners List:

Achiever – Youth Award

Gold: Andrew Ovenstone, Wormit

Silver: Jennifer Paton, Dunfermline

Bronze: Chelsey Cruickshank, Kirkcaldy

Achiever – Health and Disabilities Award

Gold: Darrell Drury, Kirkcaldy

Silver: Shannon Ferguson, St Andrews

Bronze: Kathryn McCulloch, Dunfermline

Employer Award

Gold: Silverburn Park Campsite, Leven

Innovation Award

Gold: No One Left Behind, Lived Experience Volunteer Panel - Fife Voluntary Action

Silver: Employability Access Support for Young People (EASYP) - Fife Council Partnership Project

Bronze: Special Schools Project – Fife Council Supported Employment Service

Certificate of Achievement

Connor Houston, Youth

Fergus Board, Youth

Craig Glendinning, Health & Disabilities

Marina McNeil, Health & Disabilities

Elite Falconry, Employer

Base Leven, Employer

Zest Café, Employer

ASUK Recycling, Innovation

Volunteer Experience Panel No One Left Behind, Fife Voluntary Action, Innovation