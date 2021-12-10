Fife business awards reach biggest audience ever
The desire of Fife businesses to achieve success despite the challenges of COVID-19 has been hailed at this year’s Fife Business Diversity Awards.
Streamed online, the digital extravaganza reached the event’s largest audience ever, with contributions and well wishes from Lorraine Kelly, Boogie and Arlene from Forth One, Marvin Andrews, Jamie Hepburn MSP, Richard Lochhead MSP and Owen Miller, gold-winning Olympic Paralympian.
The theme this year was a focus on reducing carbon footprints, showing solidarity with the COP 26 event and Fife Council’s encouragement of good practices for a more efficient and environmentally friendly Fife.
Host of the event and manager of Fife Council’s Supported Employment Service, Angela Hamilton, said: “This event is a testament to how people, employers and organisations in Fife have worked together under the most challenges of circumstances.
“We have all faced the dreadful impacts brought by COVID.
"However, people have remained steadfast, working together and giving each other the support and encouragement we all need to achieve success in the workplace.
“We hope the lessons learned this year are taken forward with courage and hope for our future economic success.”
Gordon Mole, Fife Council’s head of business and employability enterprise and environment, commented: “In this most challenging of years, the work of Fife’s businesses and support organisations in helping our individual achievers has never been more important.
“The awards showcases that Fife cares and working together, challenges can be overcome.
Winners List:
Achiever – Youth Award
Gold: Andrew Ovenstone, Wormit
Silver: Jennifer Paton, Dunfermline
Bronze: Chelsey Cruickshank, Kirkcaldy
Achiever – Health and Disabilities Award
Gold: Darrell Drury, Kirkcaldy
Silver: Shannon Ferguson, St Andrews
Bronze: Kathryn McCulloch, Dunfermline
Employer Award
Gold: Silverburn Park Campsite, Leven
Innovation Award
Gold: No One Left Behind, Lived Experience Volunteer Panel - Fife Voluntary Action
Silver: Employability Access Support for Young People (EASYP) - Fife Council Partnership Project
Bronze: Special Schools Project – Fife Council Supported Employment Service
Certificate of Achievement
Connor Houston, Youth
Fergus Board, Youth
Craig Glendinning, Health & Disabilities
Marina McNeil, Health & Disabilities
Elite Falconry, Employer
Base Leven, Employer
Zest Café, Employer
ASUK Recycling, Innovation
Volunteer Experience Panel No One Left Behind, Fife Voluntary Action, Innovation
Works Better/Better Engaged, Supported Employment Service, Innovation