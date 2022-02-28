Fife community centre expansion plans approved to benefit local groups and visitors

Work at the Toll Centre, situated in East Toll Park, is expected to begin later this year after planning permission for the erection of a single-storey outbuilding was granted by Fife Council.

The proposed building will have a footprint of around 28 square metres, and be more than three metres high. It will provide a meeting space for both the community centre and Burntisland Playgroup.

A covered canopy - leading from the existing entrance gates to both the proposed building and existing entrance on the east elevation of the building - is also planned, allowing children to be dropped off and protected from the weather.

Toll Centre, Burntisland

A supporting statement confirmed the background behind the proposals in more detail.

“It would be clean and bright and more suitable for what will be the main entrance for the playgroup,” it said.

“The current side entrance is poorly appointed with dull, tired walls and gates.

“There is no shelter or area before entering the main hall to stop with a buggy or pram or space for shoes, coats and boots on rainy days.

“The Toll Community Centre has gained initial funding from Fife Environment Trust to carry out the works and would also seek contributions from the community to assist in the project.

“In summary, the applicants seek to improve a tired and welcoming entrance, making it safe, open and inviting and uplifting for the current and future users of the Toll Centre and playgroup.”

The building has been a key part of the town since the 1970s and is home to a wide range of clubs and events.

Run by a management team, the registered charity made clear it wanted to make better use of its facilities, and give them a bright look as the town emerged out of lockdown.

Plans to convert a redundant bunded oil tank enclosure into a shelter for parents dropping off children were dismissed in favour of demolishing the enclosure and providing a small repurposed ‘garden building.’

