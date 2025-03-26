Fife Council explore possibility of cross-Forth service

The “exciting possibility” of a hovercraft or ferry connecting Fife with Edinburgh across the Forth is being explored once more.

The idea of the return of a cross-Forth vessel has been around for many years, however previous proposals have never come to fruition.

In 2007 a hovercraft service was trialled on a route between Kirkcaldy and Portobello in the capital.

The 12-day pilot scheme, which was run by Stagecoach, saw more than 32,000 people make the unique trip over the Forth in around 18 minutes.

In July 2007, Stagecoach ran a two-week trial of a hovercraft service between Portobello and Kirkcaldy. (Pic: Neil Hanna)

Red tape surrounding public funding for the project, and arguments over the proposed route led to delays and in 2011 Edinburgh Council axed planning permission for the project.

Brief hopes were raised in 2014 that the project may be revitalised amid rumours a new firm, Forthfast, had reignited interest in pursuing a route, but that failed to get off the ground.

However, last week the matter was raised once again during question time at a meeting of Edinburgh City Council.

While the capital's transport officials said they haven't held any in-depth discussions about it, Edinburgh councillors were told that “Fife Council have recently commenced a feasibility study to examine the case for a cross-Forth vessel operating between Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh”.

It was also confirmed that officers from the capital had attended initial meetings regarding the proposal and that they would “continue to inform the development of the study”.

Speaking this week, Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy’s Area Committee, said: “We are keen to re-explore the exciting possibility of a cross Forth vessel connecting Fife and Edinburgh.

"We ran some workshops last week to review the evidence from the previous study and the pilot that was done in 2008/9, looking at what has changed since then.

"We’ll be discussing the findings and any potential plans at a future meeting of the area committee.”

Councillors in Edinburgh were told the first findings of the latest feasibility study are expected within the next two months, at which point an update will be provided to Edinburgh Council’s transport committee.